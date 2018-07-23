Brewers LHP Suter to have Tommy John surgery, out for year
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 6:20 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers left-handed starter Brent Suter will have Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Suter had an MRI on Monday that revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He left Milwaukee’s 11-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday after three innings when he felt pain — the team initially diagnosed it as a strain, the same injury that led to a stint on the disabled list late last month.

Suter said he would have the elbow surgery in the near future.

The 28-year-old Suter had pitched a career-high 101 1/3 innings this season, going 8-7 with a 4.80 ERA in 20 appearances, including 18 starts. He’s helped the Brewers stay near the top of the NL Central race.

Suter was put on the 10-day disabled list and right-hander Felipe Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mitchell compares himself to character with disabilities Democrat Flynn, again, defends work for archdiocese Democrat Flynn, again, defends work for archdiocese Mild winter means uptick in mosquitoes in Wisconsin WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 7/23/18 Vukmir lightens approach in latest Senate race ad
Comments