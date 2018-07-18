Brewers Pitcher Apologizes For Racist, Homophobic Tweets

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)–After Tuesday’s All Star Game, Brewers reliever Josh Hader took responsibility for racist and homophobic tweets that resurfaced while he was pitching.

Hader said he was immature at age 17 when several of the tweets were posted. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem said he had spoken to Hader, and the league would have no comment before today.

“There’s no excuse for what was said,” Hader said. “I’m deeply sorry for what I’ve said and what’s been going on. It doesn’t reflect any of my beliefs going on now.”