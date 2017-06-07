Bryce to Challenge for Ryan’s Seat

There will be another challenger for Paul Ryan’s seat next year. 52 year old Randy Bryce of Caledonia is a labor activist and says he’s running because he’s become frustrated with Ryan since his VP run in 2012 and then after he became Speaker of the House. Bryce criticized Ryan’s American Healthcare Bill, the Republicans answer to the Affordable Healthcare Act or Obamacare. He also says Ryan is unresponsive to his constituents and is not concerned with what’s happening back in Wisconsin. Ryan was first elected in 1998 to the first district which includes all or parts of Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Rock, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties.