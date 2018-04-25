Bristol Old Town Hall Reaches New Home

KENOSHA, WI–The old Bristol Town Hall is now at its new home. The nearly 150 year old building was moved from its original location 5 miles to Fireman’s Park where, after a foundation is laid, it will be permanently placed.

The 1,040 square foot building weighs approximately 45 tons. The move cost $77,000 and was funded through the Bristol Historical Society.

They will now create a museum in the building which will preserve Bristol’s heritage. In all it took crews three hours to move the historic building while power lines and even stop lights were removed so that it could fit.

The move became a big event in the village with dozens of people turning out to watch the old town hall reach its new home.