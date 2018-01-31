A Bristol woman is dead after a two car crash. The accident happened around 6 PM Tuesday evening when a Honda Accord driven by 75 year old woman failed to stop at the intersection of Highways 50 and D. The woman was struck by a car driven by a 49 year old man. He suffered minor injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital. No one else was involved in the crash. There were no signs of impairment. The intersection was closed down for about two hours after the accident.
Bristol Woman Killed in Two Car Crash
By Pete Serzant
Jan 31, 2018 @ 8:20 AM