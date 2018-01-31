Bristol Woman Killed in Two Car Crash

A Bristol woman is dead after a two car crash. The accident happened around 6 PM Tuesday evening when a Honda Accord driven by 75 year old woman failed to stop at the intersection of Highways 50 and D. The woman was struck by a car driven by a 49 year old man. He suffered minor injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital. No one else was involved in the crash. There were no signs of impairment. The intersection was closed down for about two hours after the accident.