Bryce, Meyers Participate in Forum

KENOSHA, WI–The Democrats vying to replace Paul Ryan participated in a forum in Kenosha yesterday at the UAW Local 72 hall. Randy Bryce and Kathy Myers offered their views on various issues from healthcare, to the minimum wage, to legalized marijuana.

Bryce made it a point to say he supported removing the box convicted felons have to check on job applications, while Meyers says she will be a strong backer of LGBTQ rights. They will face off in the August 14th primary.

The winner will face the winner of that day’s Republican primary.