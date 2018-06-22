Bucks Get Perimeter Shooter; Bulls Go Big in Draft

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo’s draft stock started rising after a breakout performance in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Now the sixth man for Villanova’s title-winning squad is a first-round draft choice for one of the NBA’s up-and-coming teams. The Milwaukee Bucks selected DiVincenzo with the 17th overall pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night.

DiVincenzo fills a critical need for a perimeter shooter in Milwaukee, where he should feel comfortable coming off the bench as a rookie.

The Chicago Bulls gave Lauri Markkanen a frontcourt running mate by drafting Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. Then they added help on the wing.

More than anything, the Bulls insisted, they continued to position themselves to move up in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls went big with their first pick Thursday night, drafting Carter Jr. from Duke seventh overall and giving them another versatile frontcourt player to go with Markkanen. They took Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison at No. 22.

Combine those moves with the draft night trade last year that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, and the front office believes the Bulls are positioning themselves to make a jump.