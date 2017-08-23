Budget Talks Not Done Yet

MADISON, WI (AP)–Republican lawmakers are still trying to reach a deal on Wisconsin’s late budget, even though Gov. Scott Walker says they have an agreement “in principle.” Republican legislative leaders met privately again Tuesday to discuss outstanding remaining items that have held up passage of a budget deal for six weeks. Republicans have said many times in recent months that they were close to a budget deal only to find themselves unable to agree on the final outstanding issues. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says after meeting with his Senate counterpart Sen. Scott Fitzgerald that talks are ongoing. Vos says the budget is “not a done deal.” Vos says, “I wouldn’t say we have we have an agreement, we have ideas.” The budget was due July 1.