Bullets Found At Tinseltown

The investigation continues in Kenosha after bullets were found Friday in a movie theater showing the new “Star Wars” movie “Rogue One.” An attendant at Tinseltown movie theater discovered a black gun magazine “topped off” with 17, 9 mm rounds in one of the seats. According to police, the incident was called in shortly after 8. The attendant told police she didn’t see who was sitting in the seat but picked up the magazine and gave it to the theater manager. Anyone with more information about the incident should contact Kenosha police.