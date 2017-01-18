Burglar Smashes Door/Takes Register

Kenosha police are seeking a suspect who used rocks to smash the front door of a local convenience store before making off with the cash register. The incident occurred shortly before 1 Sunday morning at Ayra’s Liquor and Cigar, on 22nd Ave. According to Kenosha Police, the storeowner was notified of the alarm by his security company. When he arrived at the store, he discovered the door shattered and the cash register missing. Police said a similar burglary occurred Oct. 12 at BP Express, less than one mile from Sunday’s incident. In that burglary, a suspect used pieces of concrete to shatter a glass door and took the cash register. According to police, the suspect in both burglaries was described as a male with a thin build.