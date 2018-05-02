Bus Driver in Police Chase Charged

RACINE, WI–The Greyhound Bus driver who was behind the wheel during a police chase in January will face charges.

46 year old Daniel Mengestu allegedly failed to stop for authorities after passengers called 911 to report a man on the bus making death threats. The bus was traveling southbound on I-94 in Racine County when the initial calls came in.

Police followed the bus through Kenosha and into Lake County before it finally stopped. The driver reportedly told the officers that he saw them in his mirror with lights on and sirens activated, but that he thought it was a training exercise and therefore did not stop.

Finally a spike strip was employed to stop the bus. Traffic was blocked while all this was going on. Mengestu faces one count of attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer.

The man who threatened the other passengers-34 year old Margarito Vargas-Rosas-pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct was was sentenced to just short of two months in jail.

He still faces federal charges for allegedly being in this country illegally. He has reportedly been deported twice, both times in 2012.