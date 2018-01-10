Candidates Ballot Access in Jeopardy

A handful of candidates for local office will have to appeal decisions to keep their names on the ballot. Incumbent alderman Jesse Downing was denied access to the ballot for having the wrong address on his petition form. The potential challenger in the 7th district Greg Bennett was disallowed for having the wrong election date on his nomination papers. County Board supervisor candidates Thomas Harland, Todd Jacobs, and Harold Smith had similar issues. All of the candidates can appeal to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and may still be allowed to run. That deadline is Monday and a decision would be expected soon afterward.