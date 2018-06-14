Candy laced with cannabis-derived oil showing up in stores

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine County’s district attorney has asked law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for stores that are selling products with cannabis-derived oil.

DA Tricia Hanson says she’s learned that convenience stores and liquor outlets are selling products that include Gummie Bears laced with the oil. Hanson says CBD oil has to be administered under the supervision of a doctor. Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill last year that makes it legal to use the oil to treat health issues.

Hanson tells WISN-TV some of the CBD products confiscated in other counties have tested positive for THC, the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana. Hanson has sent some of the products seized in Racine County to the lab for testing.