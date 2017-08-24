Candy Maker to Receive $21M in Tax Incentives

Haribo has stuck a deal for tax incentives from the state. The German candy company will receive 21 million dollars in tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation through 2028 under the new agreement. In return for the credits Haribo agrees to create 720 full time jobs with a 2 million dollar investment in worker training. Additionally the company agrees to buy 200 million dollars worth of supplies from Wisconsin companies, and invest 220 million dollars in capital improvements. Haribo is working with Pleasant Prairie to build its first North American Facility to open by 2020. The 5 hundred thousand square foot building reportedly be built somewhere near Highways 50 and 165 although no deal as been finalized between the company and the village.