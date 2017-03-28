Car Crash Leads to Power Outage

A car crash cut power to over 800 WE Energies Customers as well as several of Kenosha’s schools, including Bradford High School. The one vehicle crash happened at the intersection of 45th street and 39th avenue. The car hit a pole which tipped to a 45 degree angle. It happened at about 1:30 PM and by 4 PM many customers had their electricity restored. The other effected schools were Edward Bain, Brass, Jefferson, Wilson, and Curtis Strange Elementary, as well as Lincoln Middle School. Students were moved to well lit areas according to the district, until the lights come back on.