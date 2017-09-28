Car Removed From Kenosha Harbor

Crews had to retrieve a sunken car out of Kenosha’s Harbor, near the boat launch on 45th street. The call about the sinking sedan came in around 4 PM. The car’s occupants were able to escape, their identities and conditions are not known. There were no serious injuries. As to how the car got into the water-that’s still unknown. There was no damage to the boat launch but the car left a layer of fuel and oil in the harbor. The car was removed by 6 PM and is a total loss.