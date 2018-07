KENOSHA, WI–Careless smoking appears to have caused a fire that displaced two families. The blaze started around midnight yesterday at a duplex on 36th avenue and 68th street. By the time fire crews arrived the residents had left the building.

The fire caused over $43,000 in damage. It apparently started by a discarded cigarette left on the couch. It then spread and fully engulfed the front porch, leaving the home uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported.