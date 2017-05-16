Carson Back in Court Wednesday

The 15 year old who allegedly stabbed a fellow student killing him will be back in court for a preliminary hearing tomorrow. In court yesterday a court commissioner denied a request by Timothy Carson’s defense to the have the prosecutors release evidence before a court hearing. Carson was also denied a lower bond. The defense is expected to argue that Carson’s case should be moved into the juvenile system. The stabbing happened on April 25th during passing time at Bradford High School. The criminal complaint says the stabbing followed a confrontation between the suspect and victim and that Carson was reportedly punched by the victim prior to the stabbing.