Carthage College Hosting NCAA Men’s Volleyball Tourney This Weekend

Carthage College will host the NCAA Division III men’s volleyball national semifinals and national championship game today and tomorrow. Seventh-ranked Dominican, fifth-ranked Vassar , third-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology and top-ranked Springfield will play for the title. Springfield (29-2) faces Vassar (23-7) in the first game at 4 o’clock today, while Stevens plays Dominican at 6:30 p.m. The winners will play for the national title Saturday.

Wake Up Kenosha w/Carthage Men’s Volleyball Coach LJ Marx and Carthage’s Phil Burwell.