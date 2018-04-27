Carthage Student Dies

A Carthage College student was hit by a truck and died Thursday afternoon, a few blocks from the campus. School officials say the student was freshman Griffin Schumow. Kenosha Police say the student was hit on Sheridan Road near 17th Street just before 3:30 p.m. The school confirmed in a Facebook post that Schumow was an environmental science major from Lindenhurst. The school says grief counselors will be available at the school and that they are “working with Griffin’s family to determine the best way to honor Griffin’s life.”