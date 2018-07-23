Charges Filed in July 4th Double Shooting

KENOSHA, WI–Charges have been filed in the double shooting incident from July 4th in Kenosha. Two people people were shot during a fight that happened at a home near the 1800 block of 61st street right around midnight. The fight between two groups is believed to be gang related.

17 year old Passion Wade allegedly brandished the gun that shot the two, though it’s unclear from witness statements if he actually fired the shots. He is charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, and other charges. One of the victims, a 21 year old man was shot 5 times but survived.

The other, a 15 year old was able to escape despite his injuries and was treated. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the fight. Wade is being held on $15,000 bond.