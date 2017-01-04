Charges Filed for Shots Fired Incident

An 18-year-old Kenosha man was charged Tuesday in connection with a shots fired incident this week. According to a Kenosha Police report, officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 51st Place after midnight for a report of shots fired. Officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle in the area. When the car stopped, two occupants fled on foot. Ernesto Cardona was found hiding in a parked vehicle after the foot chase. In addition, officers found a handgun on the ground near the car that had been abandoned. Cardona is being held on $1,000 bond.