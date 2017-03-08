Charges Filed in Wilmot School Vandalism

It took nearly two years but charges have been filed in the vandalism of the former Wilmot Elementary School. The damage, which was discovered on April 21, 2015, cost an estimated 250-thousand dollars. Authorities allege the suspects smashed windows, water fountains, and cabinets, ripped sinks out, and broke lights The suspects also reportedly used a crowbar to break drywall. Most of the 15 suspects face a single charge of misdemeanor entry into a building. Others include 22 year old Aaron Working, who faces three felony counts of criminal damage to property over 25-hundred dollars, one count of burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft, and six counts of misdemeanor entry to a building. 21 year old Zachary Jones was charged with three felony counts of criminal damage to property over $2,500 and burglary as well as one count of misdemeanor theft and six counts of misdemeanor entry into a building. The school had been vacant for several years after the consolidation of Trevor and Wilmot schools. A sale that was was supposed to go through the day the vandalism was discovered fell through.