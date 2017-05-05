Charges Would Lead to 200 Year Sentence

A Kenosha man returned to court yesterday on charges that could earn him a 200 year sentence. 25 year old Freeonquay Jenkins has charges against him both locally and in another Wisconsin county. He was charged in Kenosha County Court with felony substantial battery, strangulation, false imprisonment, and an additional charge of resisting police in connection with a December 2015 incident. According to court records Jenkins, who was reportedly out of jail on bond, allegedly abducted a 15 year old girl and sexually assaulted her. He also faces human trafficking charges in Sheboygan county and federal charges are reportedly under review. He missed a court date last year and was finally arrested in Arkansas in March. His bond this time is 765-thousand dollars and he will next be in court July 13th.