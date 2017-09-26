Charges Against North Chicago Man Dropped
By Pete Serzant
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

Reckless injury charges have been dismissed against an 18 year old man from North Chicago. Michael Salinas was charged two weeks ago in a shooting incident from September 10th. The victim in the shooting initially identified Salinas as the shooter, however he came forward later to tell prosecutors that he was mistaken in this identification. A check of phone records showed that Salinas was not in Kenosha at the time of the shooting. Another suspect as been identified in the case and police are continuing their investigation.

