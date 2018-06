The Blackhawks begin their drive to return to the NHL playoffs Oct. 4 at Ottawa with their home opener coming three days later against the Maple Leafs, the teams announced today.

The Tribune reports the Oct. 7 home opener against the Maple Leafs will give Hawks fans their first glimpse at a squad — which still could undergo many changes via trades and free agency — that missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The full regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday.