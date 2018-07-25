Chicago Man Busted for Insider Trading at Lake Forest Company

Vander Tuuk 7-25-18

(Chicago, IL) A Chicago man is in trouble with the Feds for alleged insider trading while he worked for a Lake County company. According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago, Matthew Brunstrum used inside information to make profits and avoid losing money on stock trades, while working as a financial analyst for Lake Forest-based Stericycle Inc. The alleged incidents occurred back in 2016. The 26-year-old faces one count of securities fraud by insider trading. Brunstrum could get a maximum 20-years in federal prison, if he is convicted.