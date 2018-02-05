Chicago rapper who brandished guns in Deerfield video sentenced

CHICAGO (AP) A music video that a Chicago rapper hoped would boost his show-business career, has instead landed him prison time. Prosecutors say a federal judge sentenced 31-year-old Ricardo Burgos Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and distribution of a controlled substance. The 2016 video shows Burgos brandishing a .45-caliber pistol and another gun at a Deerfield hotel. Prosecutors say the pistol was stolen from an Indiana store, and used in a shooting before the video was made. Burgos was given a prison sentence of 15-years.