Chief Miskinis Requests DOJ Review

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis is requesting that the Department of Justice review the case in which a Kenosha Police officer admitted to planting evidence. Former officer Kyle Baars admitted to planting the evidence during an investigation in 2015. When the department and former Kenosha County District Attorney Robert Zapf knew of Baars admission and when Zapf passed that info on to the defense attorneys in the case is the subject of new scrutiny after a report that criticized how the process was handled. Miskinis said in a Friday statement that he is asking for the inquiry to clear any lingering concerns the public might have have about the situation. He also said that there is no evidence that any other officer knew of Baars’ actions. Zapf disputed the finding in the retired judge’s report. The State Supreme Court will decide if Zapf will be disciplined-which might include the suspension of his law license.