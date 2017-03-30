Child Porn Charges Filed Against 21 Year Old Student

Child Porn charges have been filed against a 21 year old Carthage student. Austin Czczodrowski is charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, special investigators found pornographic images online that they determined were of underage children. The images were traced back to Czczodrowski and investigators contacted Carthage. A search warrant was executed for Czczodrowski’s dorm and several devices were confiscated. Authorities allege the suspect downloaded and spread hundreds of videos and still images of teenage girls, children, and infants engaged in sexual acts. His defense says that he was unaware of what images were in an on-line drop box, and that he’s “grossed out” by child porn. There will be a preliminary hearing in the case next week.