Children’s Hospital will be consolidating its presence in Kenosha by building a new facility on Highway 50 just west of I-94. Work on the 30-thousand square foot building will begin this year with an opening scheduled for next year. Three clinics will be combined once the new building is completed and will allow Children’s to offer expanded services. Ground breaking on the project is set for later this summer or early fall.
Children’s Hospital to Expand in Kenosha
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 22, 2017 @ 8:01 AM