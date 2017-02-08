Chrysler Site Progressing Well

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said the city continues to make progress on rehabilitating the former Chrysler site. Antaramian said 90 percent of the clearing and soil remediation for the 102-acre site would be completed this year. By the end of 2018, he said the site should be completely restored and ready for development. The city is also developing plans to use executives from three major local companies to help oversee the redevelopment and future plans for the massive site, although no names or companies have been made public.