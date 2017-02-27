Citizens Air Grievances Despite Paul Ryan’s Absence

An empty chair presided over a room filled with over 400 people at a town hall meeting in Kenosha last night. The chair, intended for House Speaker Paul Ryan, was empty after Ryan declined an invitation from local progressive group Forward Kenosha to appear at the event. His constituents showed up anyway and aired grievances on everything from the Affordable Care Act to the overhall of the educations system to fake news. Overall, speakers said they were disappointed that Ryan was not present to listen to them and give them his opinion on the issues. The Speaker has been touring the U.S. Border with Mexico while congress has been out of session over the past month. Ryan currently has no local events scheduled.