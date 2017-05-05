City Changes Some License Fees

If you’re a Kenosha resident planning to renovate your house it could cost you less money to get the permits to do so. The Kenosha City Council voted this week to lower the price of some permits the city issues homeowners who add on or renovate their homes. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that he hopes the change will entice more people to follow the rules.

Bogdala says that legally the city can only charge to cover the costs of inspections and other items for which the city is responsible.