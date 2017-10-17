City Council Approves More Money For Lagoon Dredging

The dredging of the Lincoln Park Lagoon will continue next week after the Kenosha City Council approved more money to resume the work. In all the council approved almost 330-thousand dollars for A.W. Oakes and Sons to complete the first dredging of the lagoon in 40 years. Earlier this month work on the lagoon halted after they ran out of cash. This time 288-thousand dollars is allocated for the work and another 44-thousand dollars is set aside if the work goes over budget. Completion of the dredging is expected by mid-November.