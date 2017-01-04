City Council to Consider Airbnb License

The Kenosha City Council will vote this evening (1/4/17) on whether to begin licensing users of Airbnb. Ald. Jan Michalski is proposing a new ordinance in response to complaints from residents of his lakeside district. However, Michalski said he doesn’t want to make it difficult to participate in the popular marketplace that allows people to list, find and rent vacation homes and rooms for a fee. It’s not clear if Airbnb will comply with the Kenosha law, even though other municipalities have approved similar measures. If the ordinance is passed, the annual fee for a home-sharing license will be $100. The ordinance states that a host could be fined hundreds of dollars per day for infractions or failing to solve a problem quickly enough.