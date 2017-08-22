City Council Meets with Ald. Ruffolo Absent

The Kenosha City Council met Monday night—without the alderman of the fourth district in attendance. G. John Ruffolo was charged last week with felony stalking, and is out of jail on bond. The council appointed new 8th district alderman Bruce Fox to the committees that were formerly held by his predecessor, former alderman Kevin Matthewson. Ruffolo is apart of-and in some cases chairs-those committees- but Fox’s appointment is not related to Ruffolo’s absence.