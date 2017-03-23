City Council Seeks Body Cam Clarity

By Pete Serzant
|
Mar 23, 8:35 AM

The Kenosha City Council is urging the state for clarity when it comes to police body cams. The council passed a resolution this week to Governor Scott Walker and the state legislature urging them to address the growing use of body cameras on law enforcement officers. 17th district alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that one of those concerns that local officials have is privacy. At Monday’s meeting the council also deferred a measure that would have allowed feral cats trapped in the city to be released instead of automatically being euthanized. The council may take that measure back up next month.

Related Content

KUSD Approves Teacher Bonuses
Crash Sends Car Into Bill’s Corner Club
Woman Facing Child Neglect/Animal Abuse Charges
Shooting Victim Fighting Return to Kenosha
City Ends Mini Grant Program
Citizens Air Grievances Despite Paul Ryan’s ...
Comments