City Council Seeks Body Cam Clarity

The Kenosha City Council is urging the state for clarity when it comes to police body cams. The council passed a resolution this week to Governor Scott Walker and the state legislature urging them to address the growing use of body cameras on law enforcement officers. 17th district alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that one of those concerns that local officials have is privacy. At Monday’s meeting the council also deferred a measure that would have allowed feral cats trapped in the city to be released instead of automatically being euthanized. The council may take that measure back up next month.