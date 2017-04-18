City Council Sends First Step License to Special Committee

The Kenosha City Council voted to move the First Step license process to a special committee meeting later this spring. The move is viewed as the next step in the process to revoke the homeless center’s license. The Center, on 63rd street and 10th avenue, has come under fire in recent months and the people who run the center say they’ve been working to fix some of the issues with its clientele. However the aldermen voted to continue the revocation process. The date of the special committee meeting has yet to be scheduled.