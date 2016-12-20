City Council Settles Discrimination Lawsuit

The Kenosha City Council has approved a settlement agreement for an employment discrimination lawsuit brought against the city by its most senior police lieutenant. Lt. Jane Finley, who is Hispanic, filed suit in federal court last year claiming that former Police Chief John Morrissey had not promoted any minority officers. Finley alleges she and other minority officers were passed over for promotions by less experienced white officers. Monday’s proposal passed by an 11-5 vote. Details of the settlement have not been made public, but aldermen debated in closed session for about 45 minutes. A confidentiality clause was removed, so details would be made public once all parties have signed off on the agreement.