The city of Kenosha will extend bus service hours, add new vehicles and extend routes to business parks in Paris and Pleasant Prairie beginning Jan. 1. Routes 2, 4, 5 and 31 will soon run until midnight on weekdays. The effort is part of the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan, with some $1.5 million allocated for new equipment and about $100,000 for a new (downtown) rubber-wheeled trolley.