City Fights Ash Borer Fallout

Kenosha continues its efforts at removing trees that have been destroyed by the Emerald Ash Borer. The invasive species costs the city about 300-thousand dollars for removal of the dead trees alone, not counting the cost of replacing the trees. 17th district alderman David Bogdala told “Wake Up Kenosha” that there’s a lot of trees to go. If a tree in front of your home or your neighborhood is affected the city will remove it and a replacement will cost 25 dollars to help the city cover costs. Bogdala says that the goal is to diversify the species of the trees in the city so that a future similar outbreak would not be as devastating.