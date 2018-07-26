City Mulls New Downtown Parking Plan

KENOSHA, WI–The city of Kenosha is considering a proposal to fix the parking situation in downtown. The proposal from the city’s Public Works department would remove the current over-sized parking spots and, with the exception of lines to keep proper distance from crosswalks and alleys, would essentially allow motorists to park as they would on any other city street.

The current pattern has come under fire for leaving downtown businesses with fewer spots than before the 6th Avenue reconstruction began.

This new proposal came before the Public Works Committee and is currently open for public comment. The plan would keep marked spaces for handicapped parking.