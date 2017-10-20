City Road Projects Drag On

It’s mid-October and yet it’s still road construction season in Kenosha. As some of Kenosha’s major roadwork projects-like the work being on 6th avenue as well as 58th street downtown- continue in their sixth month of work, some are wondering why they haven’t been completed yet. Now those questions have reached the city council. 17th district alderman David Bogdala says he doesn’t understand why even seemly simple projects like sidewalk construction can take so long, and even need to be redone.

City officials have said the delays are due to weather interruptions, and other unforeseen issues. Bogdala says he hopes that something can be done to prevent such issues in the future.

Bogdala was one of two no votes this week against the Lincoln Park Lagoon project extension, which included more money as well as a new deadline for completion.