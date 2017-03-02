City Seeks To Solve Problem Panhandlers

The Public Works Committee approved a measure this week aimed at clamping down on a growing nuisance for both business owners and motorists. The city has been receiving complaints about unruly panhandlers and this proposal is meant to give police a tool to move any problem panhandlers out. 17th districrt alderman David Bogdala told Wake Up Kenosha that the situation has been deteriorating for weeks. Bogdala says that they want to protect those who use the medians and collect drive by donations to raise money for good causes. The proposal will now go the city council for approval. I’m Emily Jacobs WLIP News.