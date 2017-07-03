Civics Veterans Parade Draws Thousands

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade drew thousands yesterday as it wrapped its way east on 60th street from uptown to Sheridan Road ending at the Post Office. The rain held off for the floats, cars, organizations and kids to enjoy the festivities. Celebrate America continues today and tomorrow along Kenosha’s lakefront with the city’s fireworks set for dusk tomorrow night. Live music will be performed at various live stages downtown throughout the day and tomorrow as well. Second avenue is closed for the festivities between 54th and 56th streets. They will also be free rides available on the Kenosha Streetcar tomorrow as well as two free transit routes provided by the city.