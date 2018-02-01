Classes Canceled at Indian Trail Due to Threats

There will be no classes at Indian Trail High School on Thursday (2/1/18). Due to threats against the school that were reportedly made via social media district officials made the decision to cancel classes. Kenosha Unified Chief Communications Director Tanya Ruder said that no staff or students should attend. The rest of the district’s schools will be open as usual. The Kenosha Police Department is working to find the source of the threat and ensure the safety of everyone would be at the school. As to whether school will be open Friday, that is still up in the air. The district says a decision will be made as soon as possible. Officials say that it is an isolated incident.