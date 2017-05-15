Collision Sends Motorcyclist to Hospital

A motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 62nd street Saturday. At around 3:30 PM, 36 year old Joshua Christensen, headed northbound on Sheridan, collided with 30 year old Rolando Martinez who allegedly turned left in front of him. Christensen suffered internal injuries and fractures to his face. He was flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital. Martinez was cited for failure to yield the right of way and for allegedly operating a vehicle after license revocation.