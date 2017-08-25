Commerce Group Endorses Foxconn Expansion

(AP)–The state’s largest business group is announcing a new coalition to help bring a Foxconn Technology Group plant to the area. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce said in a news release Thursday that the Wisconn Valley Jobs Coalition includes 146 business groups, local chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs, employers and workers that support the plant. The group sent a letter to the state Senate on Thursday urging members to approve Gov. Scott Walker’s $3 billion incentive package for the plant, saying the facility would turn Wisconsin into the center of a new wave of high-tech manufacturing. Assembly Republicans passed the incentives package last week but Senate Republicans have been moving more cautiously. The package includes tax credits on factory payroll and capital investments as well as exemptions from environmental regulations.