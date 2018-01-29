Committee to consider dismissing Whitewater faculty member
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 10:59 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A University of Wisconsin System regents committee is set discuss dismissing a UW-Whitewater faculty member.

The Personnel Matters Review Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the faculty member’s dismissal in closed session. The meeting notice does not name the faculty member or offer any details about his or her alleged offense.

UW System spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis and UW-Whitewater Marketing and Communications Assistant Director Jeff Angileri both had no immediate comment on Monday. Personnel review committee members didn’t immediately reply to emails or return voicemails inquiring about the case.

